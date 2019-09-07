News

Shah Rukh Khan is proud of ISRO

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 05:44 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has acted in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, My Name Is Khan and Swades, has lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Well, last night, the entire country was hooked to their TV screens as ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 was all set to send Vikram Lander to make a soft landing on the South side of the moon. However, just when it was 2.1 KMS from the surface of the moon, Mission Control Centre at Bengaluru lost contact with Vikram Lander. Despite that, many Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh have been lauding ISRO’s attempt to scale the South side of the moon by Chandrayaan 2.

The actor took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts about ISRO’s first attempt for the South side of the moon and mentioned that he was extremely proud of the space organisation’s efforts.

He wrote, “Sometimes we don’t land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO”

Take a look below:

