Shah Rukh Khan revealed his pre-release jitters ahead of 'Pathaan' premiere; Says ‘I was very scared…’

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's return in 2023 brought back Bollywood and reminded everyone why he is the "Badshah" with three straight huge hits. Shah Rukh received the Indian of the Year - 2023 award at Indian of the Year 2023 ceremony. Following his brilliant award speech which has already gone viral SRK met with Zakka Jacob and discussed his films in great detail. In addition to describing Dunki as a "beautiful" film, he acknowledged that he was anxious before Pathaan's premiere.

Zakka Jacob stated, “I do want to take you back to January of 2023. Just how nervous were you before Pathan was released? Like you said in your speech. These are not my words, your words. People will say. People were writing you off. Death knell. You know, Shah Rukh doesn’t deliver hits anymore. How nervous were you before Pathan was released?”

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I don’t know if I was nervous. But I was very scared. Nervous is an easier word. You know, when you’re nervous when you’re coming here to say a speech. You’re nervous when you’re going to a party that you’re not invited to. But you’re scared, you know, because honestly, this is all I know. I know only to act and entertain people, and I’ve done it now for many, many years, more years than I remember. I counted when I was writing a speech, it’s 33 years plus. But this is all I know how to do. So you’re scared that if this doesn’t entertain people, it’s not about the money, it’s not about the box office. If this doesn’t entertain people, what else am I going to do? So I was very scared in the interim during the COVID times. Yeah. I even learned how to make Italian food just in case Pathan didn’t work.”

Zakka Jacob asked SRK, “And thank God for that. But do tell me, I mean, at some point when the movie released, maybe on the first day or the pre-release, you would have got that inkling, you would have got that instinct, this picture will work. When was that?”

Shah Rukh Khan replied, “So, because of COVID, the people who made Pathaan, Adi and Siddharth and everyone, all of us formed a group because we used to play, we play poker at night. We don’t gamble. Just play. Without money, okay. Don’t troll me for this. It’s just love that we share. I’ve lost a lot of love in the last two years. So we play poker and we sat down and the movie had released and we all got together and we said, okay, we’ll find out. But genuinely, Zak, I’m not showing off. There came a time when this is an unexpected kind of a business of a film. Nobody had seen business like this. Even the Yash Raj film people who made the biggest of it. You know, nobody has seen how it will go like this. After about two, or three days, it became just unbelievable. And I’m like, oh, these are the numbers? No, no, no, no, no, no. This can’t be. Poker mein paanch lakh ki chal. I swear we don’t play with money, okay. This is a joke. This is a joke, everyone.”

Credits – News 18