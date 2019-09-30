Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘doppelganger’ breaks the internet!

MUMBAI: Doppelgangers’ of celebrities is a craze among audiences. One such case is that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose lookalike, all the way from Jordan, is making fans go crazy over the uncanny similarity. Well, to such an extent that they believe that this is how the Zero actor will look, twenty years from now. A couple of pictures of SRK’s doppelganger have surfaced online and they are sure to shock you.



In the pictures, the man in question, whose name is Akram al-Issawi, could be seen walking on the streets and getting mobbed by all the Shah Rukh Khan fans, as they ask for pictures and autographs. Well, he seemed to be enjoying all the attention that he is getting. Other than similar facial features, Akram also has dimples like that of SRK. A lot of social media users took notice of it and had some hilarious reactions. One of the fans wrote, “Haha I thought he is srk ,” while another one commented, “Srk after 20 years from now.” One more user wrote, “Looks like shahrukh's lost judwa brother.”

Don’t believe us, why don’t you check the post below for yourself.

We got some more snaps!

مصوّر أردني اسمه أكرم العيسوي يشبه إلى حد كبير النجم البوليوودي شاروخان#صباح_العربية pic.twitter.com/Qu2yaLDTzz — برنامج #صباح_العربية (@SabahAlarabiya) March 18, 2018