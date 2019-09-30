News

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘doppelganger’ breaks the internet!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Sep 2019 05:35 PM

MUMBAI: Doppelgangers’ of celebrities is a craze among audiences. One such case is that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose lookalike, all the way from Jordan, is making fans go crazy over the uncanny similarity. Well, to such an extent that they believe that this is how the Zero actor will look, twenty years from now. A couple of pictures of SRK’s doppelganger have surfaced online and they are sure to shock you.

In the pictures, the man in question, whose name is Akram al-Issawi, could be seen walking on the streets and getting mobbed by all the Shah Rukh Khan fans, as they ask for pictures and autographs. Well, he seemed to be enjoying all the attention that he is getting. Other than similar facial features, Akram also has dimples like that of SRK. A lot of social media users took notice of it and had some hilarious reactions. One of the fans wrote, “Haha I thought he is srk,” while another one commented, “Srk after 20 years from now.” One more user wrote, “Looks like shahrukh's lost judwa brother.”

Don’t believe us, why don’t you check the post below for yourself.

We got some more snaps!

It is learnt that SRK’s doppelganger goes by the name - Akram al-Issawi and is a photographer by profession. He is very much aware that he resembles Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In 2018, Akram had told in an interview, he gave to Al Arabiya that he appreciates that he looks like SRK, but he doesn’t like the word ‘lookalike’.

Ouch! That hurts to be a called a ‘lookalike’, but being a doppelganger of SRK is a fortune not all van cherish!

(Source: SpotboyE)

