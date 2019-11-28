Shah Rukh Khan’s next to be with Raj and DK

MUMBAI: It’s almost been a year since Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero had released. The film had failed miserably and didn’t even cross the 100 crore club, and it became a twin setback for SRK as his previous flick Jab Harry Met Sejal had similarly bombed. Shah Rukh Khan hence went in an introspection mode and decided to take his time in signing his next.

But luckily, there were directors and producers who are still desperate to cast him, and he was inundated with film offers. It was expected that he’ll sign and announce his next film within six months of Zero’s release.

The earlier reports suggest that he was all set to sign Tamil director Atlee’s next film, an out-and-out masala action flick. The actor also showed tremendous interest in blockbuster director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film.

But now as per sources,it seems that SRK has signed a film that will be directed by director duo Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK, also known as Raj-DK, and it seems that the script, the title, and the actress has been finalized but everything as of now is kept under wraps.

The film is expected to go on floors in early 2020, and if all goes well, it might release next year itself or in 2021.