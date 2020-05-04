Shah Rukh Khan’s performance with son AbRam during I For India Gig WINS fans’ HEARTS

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan never fails to mesmerize his fans. The Bollywood star is not just known for his acting chops but also sense of humour. And now, the multi-talented star brought down the house with his singing skills at the I for India concert held live on Facebook on Sunday.

The actor closed the concert with a song composed by rapper Badshah and penned by lyricist Sainee Raj. Titled Sab Sahi Ho Jayega, the song is about the perils of being locked up inside homes and the hope that sooner or later the world will be coronavirus free.

"Everybody who knows me knows that I cannot sing to save my life. So thank you for taking a chance on me, everybody. But that's what life is about, it's about good chances, hope, kindness and compassion and that's what we are here to do on this platform to share love and compassion in whatever way we can," Shah Rukh said before breaking forth into singing. Shah Rukh's son, AbRam, also made an appearance during his performance and the duo put up some adorable dance moves together. Towards the end, when the actor said he could go for "one more", AbRam hilariously said, "Papa, enough now."

Shah Rukh also took to Twitter to share his performance clip with fans. He tweeted, "Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega!" (sic)

Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega! pic.twitter.com/T7eLzBuC9Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2020

Needless to say, SRK's fans loved his performance. One user wrote, "Loved seeing you and AbRam. Yes, including the song and singing! You were amazing and the best ending to the initiative!" (sic) Another said, "You were amazing and so handsome sir, you made my day, loads of love my love." (sic)

