Shah Rukh Khan’s production house collaborates with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

07 Nov 2019 01:15 PM

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the much-awaited upcoming films. It is the official remake of Forest Gump and is slated to be released next year.

The actor gave a surprise treat to his fans recently when he released the logo of the movie in a 30 – second long video. The actor has shared this video on his Instagram handle where we can see a white feather flying in the sky. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. Now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made yet another announcement on his social media handle which will literally send all the Bollywood fans into frenzy. The Raees actor has announced about his collaboration with the Aamir Khan starrer. Shah Rukh’s visual effects studio, Red Chillies VFX will be officially collaborating with Laal Singh Chaddha. Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his happiness over the same on his Twitter handle.

Tags > Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Red Chillies VFX, Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

