News

Shah Rukh Khan’s production Ittefaq to release in China on this date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2019 08:52 PM

MUMBAI: Ittefaq, which stars Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna is lead roles, will release in China on 25th October. The movie did decent business at the box office, and Akshaye Khanna’s performance was appreciated the most.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

The movie was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production Red Chillies and directed by Abhay Chopra. Well, in China, many Bollywood movies have been huge successes.

Dangal has been the biggest hit in the country to date. We will have to wait and watch as to how Ittefaq will perform.

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Ittefaq, China, Red Chillies, Abhay Chopra, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
07 Oct 2019 05:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning Super Star Singers 2019
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire...

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire from Ranveer Singh’s music label, IncInk rock the semi-finale episode
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve

past seven days