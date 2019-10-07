Shah Rukh Khan’s production Ittefaq to release in China on this date

MUMBAI: Ittefaq, which stars Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna is lead roles, will release in China on 25th October. The movie did decent business at the box office, and Akshaye Khanna’s performance was appreciated the most.

The movie was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production Red Chillies and directed by Abhay Chopra. Well, in China, many Bollywood movies have been huge successes.



Dangal has been the biggest hit in the country to date. We will have to wait and watch as to how Ittefaq will perform.