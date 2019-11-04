Shah Rukh Khan’s quality time with filmmakers Vetri Maaran and Atlee

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Zero, celebrated his 54th birthday on 2 November.

The star hosted a small party which was attended by his close friends and family members. Surprisingly, South filmmakers Vetri Maaran and Atlee were also a part of the bash. Atlee attended the party with his wife Priya and was all smiles as he posed with the birthday boy. On the other hand, Vetri Maaran's selfie with King Khan is going viral on social media.

Ever since SRK has been spotted with these South filmmakers, rumours are rife about their collaboration. Is a film on cards? Meanwhile, Atlee also took to Twitter and wished Shah Rukh Khan with a short message. He wrote, Happy birthday @iamsrk sir love u sir." Recently, while interacting with the media on his 54th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan finally shared about his next project and said that he will make the big announcement once the movie goes on floors. King Khan stated that he is working on a lot of scripts and is yet to finalize. Furthermore, SRK also assured that he will make the big announcement within two-three months from now.

Take a look below: