Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble after a Mumbai resident files an FIR against the star wife for failing to give possession of a flat in Lucknow

MUMBAI: A Mumbai resident has filed an FIR under IPC section 409 against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan for not giving him the possession of a flat in Lucknow despite paying Rs 86 Lakhs. The complaint was filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited which owns the flat and Gauri Khan is the brand ambassador of the company.

The complainant alleges that the flat has also been given to someone else and his money has not been returned back.

लखनऊ: शाहरुख खान की पत्नी गौरी खान पर गैर जमानती धारा 409 में दर्ज हुई FIR।



तुलसियानी कंस्ट्रक्शन एंड डेवलपर्स लिमिटेड के CMD अनिल कुमार तुलसियानी, डायरेक्टर महेश तुलसियानी और ब्रांड एंबेसडर #GauriKhan पर दर्ज हुई FIR।



Gauri Khan might not have come from a filmy background, but her marriage to the Badshah of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan brought her into instant limelight. Although she wasn’t so much into the social circuit a few years back, people are now noticing her for her enterprising qualities, being part of the creme de la creme of Bollywood and being one of the most influential celebs of our times.

Gauri is also co-owner of husband Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The latter has produced Bollywod films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, My Name is Khan, Ra. One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Diwale and Raees among others.

