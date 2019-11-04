Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan shares a family photo; little munchkin AbRam’s pose is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The two, who tied the knot on 25 October 1991, set major relationship goals for their fans and admirers. The celebrity couple has three kids, namely - Suhana Khan, Ayan Khan, and their little munchkin AbRam Khan.



Recently, on his birthday, world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up and his name appeared on it. While the actor resides in the hearts of billions of people, Shah Rukh’s heart is with his family all the time. Spending time with wife Gauri Khan and kids, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam is what King Khan loves. Often, Shah Rukh takes off on trips with family to take time out for them.



Now, Gauri took to Instagram to share a memory that was from their family vacation in a place with snow-capped mountains. In the photo, Shah Rukh can be seen smiling as he strikes a pose with his wife Gauri, sons Aryan, AbRam and daughter Suhana. While the Khan family seems to be posing for a picture perfect family picture, little AbRam seems in no mood for photos. AbRam can be seen with closed eyes as the photo is being clicked. Shah Rukh is seen sporting a black hoodie while Gauri can be seen donning a navy blue jacket with jeans. Suhana is seen sporting a blue tee with matching bottoms and a jacket while Aryan is seen donning a white tee with brown jacket and blue jeans.



Gauri captioned her post as, “Squeezing memories into one frame…”



Take a look below.