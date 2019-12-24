Shah Rukh Khan sends Atlee’s project for rescripting

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan finally announcing his next film on his birthday on November 2 turned out to be hearsay. Soothsayers of the entertainment business had even predicted that Shah Rukh Khan would announce the Tamil director Atlee’s next project as SRK’s first post Zero project. Atlee has just had massive success in Bigil with Tamil superstar Vijay in the lead and he did pitch his next film to Shah Rukh who liked what he heard. But didn’t like it enough.

Apparently, SRK has asked Atlee to work more on the script. As per the sources Shah Rukh wants to be completely sure before he plunges into his next project. And the one thing that he wants to be fully certain of is the screenplay.

Atlee and SRK are definitely working together. But the announcement on November 2 never happened because the script isn’t ready. At least, not the way Shah Rukh wants it to be. SRK's last movie was Zero, a 2018 romantic comedy-drama film written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. Rai. It was jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan, and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.