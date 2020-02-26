News

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot in Gujarat, London, and Canada for his film with Rajkumar Hirani?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 07:51 PM

There has been a whole lot of speculation about Shah Rukh Khan’s next film. While the actor has stated that he will reveal the deets soon, latest buzz suggests that SRK will go ahead with his venture with Rajkumar Hirani.

 According to a news portal, SRK and Hirani have decided to shoot their film in Gujarat, London, and Canada. The venture will reportedly go on floors in mid-2020, and the makers are currently hunting for the film’s leading lady.

Apart from joining forces with Rajkumar Hirani, SRK was also rumoured to be in talks with Raj and Krishna DK for his next film. A source had informed Mumbai Mirror that Shah Rukh has signed a stylish action film that is infused with Raj and DK’s brand of quirky humour.

Speculations were also rife that Shah Rukh Khan will collaborate with South filmmaker Atlee for a film; however, there was no official confirmation about the same.

Tags Shah Rukh Khan shoot Gujarat London Canada Rajkumar Hirani TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 07:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit loose the 'Best Jodi' competition
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 06:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge latest update I Shehnaaz and Paras to go out on a date with the contestants
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge latest update I Shehnaaz and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here