Shah Rukh Khan to shoot in Gujarat, London, and Canada for his film with Rajkumar Hirani?

There has been a whole lot of speculation about Shah Rukh Khan’s next film. While the actor has stated that he will reveal the deets soon, latest buzz suggests that SRK will go ahead with his venture with Rajkumar Hirani.

According to a news portal, SRK and Hirani have decided to shoot their film in Gujarat, London, and Canada. The venture will reportedly go on floors in mid-2020, and the makers are currently hunting for the film’s leading lady.

Apart from joining forces with Rajkumar Hirani, SRK was also rumoured to be in talks with Raj and Krishna DK for his next film. A source had informed Mumbai Mirror that Shah Rukh has signed a stylish action film that is infused with Raj and DK’s brand of quirky humour.

Speculations were also rife that Shah Rukh Khan will collaborate with South filmmaker Atlee for a film; however, there was no official confirmation about the same.