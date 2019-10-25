News

Shah Rukh Khan strikes his ICONIC pose at an event

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 04:14 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has acted in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, My Name Is Khan and Swades, has a huge fan following. Known for his amazing sense of humour, the actor is also called King of romance and Badshah of Bollywood. 

The actor, who was last seen in Zero, has been in the news for a long time as the fans have been waiting for him to sign a film, however, he did go on to say that he wants to spend some quality time with his family right now, and he has been doing so, as he keeps sharing photos, and in fact, they also had a family getaway recently. 

SRK attended an event in New Delhi on Thursday, and while he interacted with the media, and also indulged in some fun banter, he struck his iconic pose for the cameras. The actor sported cargo pants and paired them with a blue t-shirt and a jacket, and well, he sure is aging like fine wine. 

