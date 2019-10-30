×

Follow us on Twitter


News

Shah Rukh Khan turns hero in real life; saves Aishwarya Rai’s manager

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Oct 2019 01:35 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has acted in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, My Name Is Khan and Swades, has a huge fan following. The actor is also called King of romance and Badshah of Bollywood. In addition to his acting chops, the actor is also known for his amazing sense of humour and kind gestures. The Bollywood star is currently making headlines for his hero-like move in real life. 

Well, the actor turned hero in real life when he saved the life of Aishwarya Rai’s manager at Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Diwali party on Sunday. According to a report in mid-day, publicist Archana Sadanand’s lehenga caught fire at the party and Shah Rukh was the one to put the fire out. 

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infections. Doctors say that she has suffered 15% burns on her right leg and hands. Even Shah Rukh suffered some minor burns and injuries. When the accident occurred around 3 am, only a few guests were left at the party. A source told the daily, “Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire.” Sources from the Nanavati Hospital told Mid-day that Archana is recovering well.
Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Tak Hai Jaan, My Name is Khan, Swades, Amitabh Bachchan, Archana Sadanand, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
29 Oct 2019 09:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On sets | Nimki under a ‘Death threat’ in Nimki Vidhayak
On sets | Nimki under a ‘Death threat’ in Nimki... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
29 Oct 2019 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On sets | Ratogi’s V/S Sippy’s dance face-off | Who will win?
On sets | Ratogi’s V/S Sippy’s dance face-off |... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Itishree Singh
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

past seven days