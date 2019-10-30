Shah Rukh Khan turns hero in real life; saves Aishwarya Rai’s manager

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has acted in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, My Name Is Khan and Swades, has a huge fan following. The actor is also called King of romance and Badshah of Bollywood. In addition to his acting chops, the actor is also known for his amazing sense of humour and kind gestures. The Bollywood star is currently making headlines for his hero-like move in real life.



Well, the actor turned hero in real life when he saved the life of Aishwarya Rai’s manager at Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Diwali party on Sunday. According to a report in mid-day, publicist Archana Sadanand’s lehenga caught fire at the party and Shah Rukh was the one to put the fire out.



What do you think about these Showtees ?

Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infections. Doctors say that she has suffered 15% burns on her right leg and hands. Even Shah Rukh suffered some minor burns and injuries. When the accident occurred around 3 am, only a few guests were left at the party. A source told the daily, “Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire.” Sources from the Nanavati Hospital told Mid-day that Archana is recovering well.