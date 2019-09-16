Shah Rukh Khan upsets THIS bride

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has acted in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, My Name Is Khan and Swades, has a huge fan following. Also called King of romance and Badshah of Bollywood, he has been inspiring his fans with his work and personality. People love him for his charming personality.



And looks like, his charm can steal away limelight even from the bride and groom at their wedding. Well yes, that’s what has happened! Bollywood actress Isha Talwar was upset with SRK as he unwittingly gets the privilege. Well, in the latest ad for a leading bank, the brand ambassador SRK can be seen flaunting his charm and humour, which unwittingly steals the limelight from the bride played by Isha Talwar and groom. In the ad, the bride Isha feels ignored and gets upset with Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about the same, SRK told Bombay Times, “It was fun portraying a character, who is caught unawares in a hilarious, but relatable situation. I’m sure the ad will delight viewers.”