Shah Rukh Khan uses the wrong spelling of Pathaan in his tweet; fans ask, “Sirji Trailer baad me lana pehle ye confirm karo ki ye Pathaan hai ya Pathan”

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, and this morning, it was revealed that the trailer of the movie will be out on 10th January 2023.

Well, from the day, the movie has been announced; the official spelling of the title is Pathaan. But, today, in a tweet, SRK posted the wrong spelling of the film and this has left his fans confused, and some are of course trolling him on social media.

The superstar tweeted, “Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan.”

A fan tweeted, "Sirji Trailer baad me lana pehle ye confirm karo ki ye #Pathaan hai ya #Pathan." A Twitter user wrote, "Can't even have guts to use name of his film hashtag correctly. Why are u so insecure about #BoycottPathaan?" Check out the tweets below… image.png image.png image.png image.png image.png Well, Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie will mark the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan as a lead and it is an important film for him as his past few movies as a lead had failed to make a mark at the box office.

A fan tweeted, “Sirji Trailer baad me lana pehle ye confirm karo ki ye #Pathaan hai ya #Pathan.” A Twitter user wrote, “Can't even have guts to use name of his film hashtag correctly. Why are u so insecure about #BoycottPathaan?” Check out the tweets below…

Well, Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie will mark the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan as a lead and it is an important film for him as his past few movies as a lead had failed to make a mark at the box office.



