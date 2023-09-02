Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki

MUMBAI:No doubt this year 2023 belongs to the superstar Shahrukh Khan, the actor is already winning the hearts of the fans with his recently released movie Pathaan which is a blockbuster all over the world, and now the actor is the talk of the town for his upcoming movies Jawan and Dunki.

Dunki which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani is no doubt one of the much awaited movies of the year 2023 and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie ever since the announcement video was out. No doubt the fans are waiting for this collaboration of superstar Shahrukh Khan with one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood Rajkumar Hirani.

Having said that do you know Dunki was not the script which was offered to the superstar Shahrukh Khan initially, yes you heard right, Rajkumar Hirani has brought 2 scripts to the actor Shahrukh Khan and one of them was Dunki

Talking about the other script, it was a biopic on India's first cricket captain Lala Amarnath, director told SRK to choose any one script between the two and the actor chose Dunki.

Well definitely the superstar chose Dunki because he must have seen something unique in the script and we shall look forward to see the same in the movie, and on the other hand we look forward to see how the biopic of Lala Amarnath will be taken further by the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

