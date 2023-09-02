Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki

Before the movie Dunki Shahrukh Khan was offered this biopic by the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, read more
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 21:05
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki

MUMBAI:No doubt this year 2023 belongs to the superstar Shahrukh Khan, the actor is already winning the hearts of the fans with his recently released movie Pathaan which is a blockbuster all over the world, and now the actor is the talk of the town for his upcoming movies Jawan and Dunki.

Dunki which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani is no doubt one of the much awaited movies of the year 2023 and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie ever since the announcement video was out. No doubt the fans are waiting for this collaboration of superstar Shahrukh Khan with one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood Rajkumar Hirani.

ALSO READ – Shiv Shastri Balboa review! This Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta starrer is a roller coaster ride of emotions with some great lessons


Having said that do you know Dunki was not the script which was offered to the superstar Shahrukh Khan initially, yes you heard right, Rajkumar Hirani has brought 2 scripts to the actor Shahrukh Khan and one of them was Dunki

Talking about the other script, it was a biopic on India's first cricket captain Lala Amarnath, director told SRK to choose any one script between the two and the actor chose Dunki.

Well definitely the superstar chose Dunki because he must have seen something unique in the script and we shall look forward to see the same in the movie, and on the other hand we look forward to see how the biopic of Lala Amarnath will be taken further by the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding; photo along with Karan Johar goes viral

Dunki Rajkumar Hirani Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan LALA AMARNATH Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 21:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Meet the new doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI:Over time, we have seen Bollywood actors winning the hearts of their fans with their beautiful portrayal of...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Advait hides Nehmat in the basement to kill her; Ekam arrives in search of her
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Monica Kapoor set to fix Pihu’s wedding as she wants to get rid of her
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead...
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
MUMBAI:Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee. The actress has...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya begins to fall for Anuj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Meet the new doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor
Meet the new doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor

Latest Video

Related Stories
Meet the new doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor
Meet the new doppelganger of Shahid Kapoor
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” – netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
Suniel Shetty on why he spoke about Boycott Bollywood trend, “All I was asking for was respect” – Exclusive
Suniel Shetty on why he spoke about Boycott Bollywood trend, “All I was asking for was respect” – Exclusive
Sara Ali Khan kickstarts prep for 'Murder Mubarak' with director Homi Adajania! Check it out!
Sara Ali Khan kickstarts prep for 'Murder Mubarak' with director Homi Adajania! Check it out!
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
Hot Pics! Here are times when actress Satarupa Pyne raised the temperature with her hot looks