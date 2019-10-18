News

Shah Rukh Khan will announce these three film on his birthday!

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
18 Oct 2019 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan these days is on a sabbatical. The actor is taking his time to sign his next movie, as his last few releases haven’t fared well at the box office. The actor in the past few years has had a bad patch, and his fans are waiting for him to bounce back with a bang-on movie.

There are many reports suggesting the movies that SRK will consider, from Dhoom 4 to Don 3. But everyone is waiting for a formal announcement from the actor. As per sources and trade reports, King Khan will be announcing the three films that he is doing on his birthday, which is 2nd November.

The films he is considering are supposedly Rajkumar Hirani, Shankar, and Gurinder Chadha’s next.

Well, we are sure all you SRKians are eagerly waiting for the announcement.

