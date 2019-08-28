News

Shah Rukh Khan to write the script of his upcoming project on Netflix ?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 09:25 PM

MUMBAI: It has been a long time since we saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. His last movie Zero was almost few months ago, and he has taking a liking towards creating and producing original content on Netflix.

Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by him, has produced some series like Typewriter and Bard of Blood. But if the recent reports are to be believed, SRK is all set to don the hat of a scriptwriter for his next venture.

As per media reports, the project with Netflix was bankrolled three months earlier and SRK was supposed to be the producer of the series, as per reports in Mid-Day, SRK is taking keenly to writing. It claims that the actor has even joined his team of writers, which includes renowned political columnists.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

As per the quote give by the source, it seems like SRK is enjoying a self-imposed sabbatical since Zero, has joined the writing team in scripting the show. He sits with the team, which includes renowned political columnists, to discuss the material every day. Given his vast knowledge of world politics, he comes up with scenes, referencing them from real-life events and the workings of the political dynasties around the globe. Whether he is taking credit for the concept or writing is unknown.
past seven days