Shah Rukh Khan's classic Circus to rerun on TV during lockdown

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has acted in myriad films including Deewana, Baazigar, Yes Boss, Chak De! India, Billu, among others. He has a crazy fan following. And now, here’s some good news for his fans.

The ardent fans of Shah Rukh must be aware of the fact that the superstar once appeared in TV shows too. In fact, the Badshah of Bollywood made his debut in the world of television before entering into the glitz and glamour of the Hindi film industry. He appeared in numerous television shows back in the 80s and 90s that ultimately paved his way to Bollywood later on. Fauji, Dil Dariya, Circus, Doosra Keval are some of his TV projects. Now the good news is that his popular 1989 show Circus is going to be aired on television again.

As channels are not able to telecast new episodes of the present shows owing to the halt of production process amid COVID-19 scare, they have now started showing old shows to keep the audiences entertained. Circus also happens to be one of them which is going to air on DD National from 28 March 2020.

Take a look at the following tweets:

