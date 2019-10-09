News

Shah Rukh Khan's episode with David Letterman will stream on Netflix on THIS date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 09:09 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the few stars in Bollywood who has a massive fan following overseas. A few months ago, Shah Rukh Khan has announced that he will be looking back at his story and journey on the Letterman show, and it will be a standalone special.

And after much hype, finally, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's special episode with popular American host David Letterman was unveiled on Wednesday. In the trailer, the host can be seen interviewing Shah Rukh, who also invited him to India to celebrate Eid.

Titled 'My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan', Bollywood's King Khan shared his story and journey starting from Delhi to scaling new heights in showbiz.

The show combines two aspects for which Letterman is renowned: in-depth conversations and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.

The stand-alone interview will launch exclusively on Netflix on October 25th for over 151 million members across 190 countries. 

Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman, Netflix, Bollywood

