Shah Rukh Khan's kids have not seen the real ending of the movie Kal Ho Na Ho. Read on to know why

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of the industry for over 28 years now. The actor made his debut with Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in the year 1992. His hard work and dedication have won a million hearts.

His movies like Baazigar, Darr, KKHH, K3G, Kal ho Na Ho, Mohabbatein, and many more helped him garner a lot of love and appreciation from fans and the audiences all over the world.

How can we forget the movie Kal ho Na Ho, where we saw the undying love of Aman for Naina? Directed by Nikhil Advani, it was loved by fans for its amazing storytelling, solid screenplay, great performances, and soulful music. Shahrukh Khan was loved as Aman Mathur in the movie and made us cry towards the climax when his character died.

The Badshah of Bollywood did not want his kids to see him die even if it was in the movies, so his friend Karan Johar came up with a solution. He made a special cut version of the film for Aryan and Suhana where the character of Aman flies away.

Revealing this, the actor tweeted, "Never shown the ending of Kal Ho Na Ho to my kids, Karan made a special edit, where the movie ends before I fly away."

Released in the year 2003, Kal Ho Na Ho also had Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan, and Saif Ali Khan.

