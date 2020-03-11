News

Shah Rukh Khan's meaningful Holi message for fans

tellychakkar-sumeet's picture
By tellychakkar-sumeet
11 Mar 2020 01:01 PM
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also known for his wisdom, gave his fans a meaningful message on the occasion of Holi.
 
"To everybody, here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy and madness of these colours. Happy Holi and be safe," SRK wrote.
 
He also shared a picture in which he is seen wearing a black shirt and dark glasses, and staring outside a window, with the sunlight falling on his face.
 
On the work front, there have been a lot of speculation about Shah Rukh's upcoming projects. He has been linked to doing movies with Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Raj and DK, Atlee and many other directors.
 
As a producer, he has plenty of projects in his kitty. He is currently producing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer thriller "Bob Biswas".
Tags Shah Rukh Khan Holi Rajkumar Hirani Ali Abbas Zafar Raj

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
09 Mar 2020 09:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, &other Bigg Boss 13 members REUNITE
Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Mar 2020 09:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohit Shetty blasts at Tejasswi Prakash | Advises her to stay in limit
Rohit Shetty blasts at Tejasswi Prakash | Advises... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here