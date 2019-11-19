Shah Rukh Khan's next with Atlee to go on floors in March 2020

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in an untitled movie by South filmmaker Atlee, and as per some media reports, the movie is named Sanki. This will be the actor's first movie post Zero. After the failure of Zero, the actor was on a break.

As per sources, the movie will go on floors in March 2020 and will be an out-and-out action entertainer.

Meanwhile, the superstar will also be seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Well, we cannot wait to see him on the big screen again.