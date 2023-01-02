Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets trolled as he doesn't pose for paparazzi, netizens say, "So much unnecessary attitude"

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was recently spotted at the screening of a movie and he didn’t pose for the paparazzi. Now, netizens are trolling him and saying that he has an attitude.
MUMBAI : Netizens love to troll celebrities, especially star kids. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many more star kids are trolls’ favourite, but most of them don’t care much about it. Well, netizens also target Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, and now, Aryan is getting trolled for not posing for the paparazzi.

Aryan recently attended the screening of a movie and paparazzi is seen telling him to wait for pictures, but he doesn’t pose and goes inside the venue. Well, netizens feel that Aryan has a lot of attitude.

Also Read: Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 

A netizen commented, “He is carrying so much unnecessary attitude.. n media.. don knw y always want to capture him.. we are nt at all interested checking his updates.. plz ignore such rude people.. doesn't matter if he is star kid too..” One more netizen commented, “Media wale pagal hai kya Jo bhav nahi dete unhi ke piche bagte h.. attitude dekho ladke ka jaane Kahan ka governor hai..” Check out the comments below...

Well, very rarely we get to see Aryan posing for the paparazzi. He mainly poses for the shutterbugs when he is with his family. Netizens also mark that Aryan never smiles, and whenever he is spotted smiling they feel quite surprised.

Also Read:  Shah Rukh Khan clicked with his kids; netizens mark Aryan Khan is smiling, "Haila Aryan hasta bhi hai"

While Suhana is all set for her acting debut, Aryan has decided to go behind the camera. A few months ago, Aryan had announced his next project which will be reportedly directed by him.


