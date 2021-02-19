Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a superstar in the making, these pictures are proof!

MUMBAI: Like father, like son! That Aryan Khan shares a striking resemblance with his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan is a known fact, but the star kid's latest photos and videos prove that he is just like his father in more ways than one. Aryan recently attended the IPL auction 2021 to represent his father, who owns the team - Kolkata Knight Riders.

The star kid was accompanied by co-owner Juhi Chawla's daughter, Jahnavi. Many photos and videos of Aryan from the auction have surfaced on the web and fans couldn't help but notice how similar his mannerisms are to his father. From having the same body language to a very similar way of styling their hair, the similarities have made netizens go berserk.

Aryan Khan has always been a hot favorite among all the star kids and enjoys a massive fan following all over the world.

Although SRK is yet to announce his son's debut officially but reports state that Aryan too aspires to walk in his father's footsteps.

Aryan Khan is definitely one of the most irresistible gen-next stars in the making, these pictures are the proof:

Well, don't these pictures make you go weak in your knees?

