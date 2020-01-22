Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Riteish Deshmukh's question

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, has been in the news for quite some time now. It’s been a year since he hasn’t signed any film. His fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of his next film.

Today, SRK started doing a #AskSRK session on Twitter and like always, his replies are full of humour. But while he was replying to his fans, actor and his good friend Riteish Deshmukh too took his Twitter account and asked Shah Rukh a question.

Riteish asked about his son AbRam and one life lesson he has learnt from him. His tweet read, “What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam @iamsrk ? #AskSRK” To which, King Khan replied, “Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game.”

Well, Shah Rukh’s #AskSRK sessions are always fun to read!

Meanwhile, a lot of speculations are rife about SRK’s next. There were reports that he has signed his next with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee but nothing has been confirmed yet. It was also being said that he will be doing a film with Ali Abbas Zafar and his presence at director’s birthday bash recently added fuel to the fire.

SOURCE – E TIMES