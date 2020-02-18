Shaheer Bamba wants to work with this director next!

MUMBAI: Sahher Bamba made her debut last year with Karan Deol in the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas, which helmed by Karan's father and superstar Sunny Deol.

The movie got a mixed to positive response from the audience and the critics, but the chemistry between the leads was loved and appreciated by the classes and the masses. The actress received appreciation for her cuteness and her role in the movie.

Based on the hit song of the same name, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas is very close to the entire Deol Family. Recently, at the press conference of the world television premiere of the movie, Sahher interacted with TellyChakkar.

When asked about her dream director, she said that as a newcomer, it is a dream to work with all the directors, but if she had to specify one, she loves Karan Johar’s movies and would want to work with him.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan is in every newcomer’s wish list of directors.