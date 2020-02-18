News

Shaheer Bamba wants to work with this director next!

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
18 Feb 2020 04:21 PM

MUMBAI: Sahher Bamba made her debut last year with Karan Deol in the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas, which helmed by Karan's father and superstar Sunny Deol.

The movie got a mixed to positive response from the audience and the critics, but the chemistry between the leads was loved and appreciated by the classes and the masses. The actress received appreciation for her cuteness and her role in the movie.

Based on the hit song of the same name, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas is very close to the entire Deol Family. Recently, at the press conference of the world television premiere of the movie, Sahher interacted with TellyChakkar.

When asked about her dream director, she said that as a newcomer, it is a dream to work with all the directors, but if she had to specify one, she loves Karan Johar’s movies and would want to work with him.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan is in every newcomer’s wish list of directors.

 

Tags Shaheer Bamba Karan Deol Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas Sunny Deol Karan Johar TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs attend an award function!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Colors launches the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Colors launches the new season of Khatron Ke...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here