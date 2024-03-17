Shahid Kapoor ADMITS there ‘little crazy’ inside him; Says ‘Kabir exists within me, deep down’

MUMBAI : In a recent interview with the popular news portal, Shahid Kapoor revealed he has a "little" bit of crazy inside of him and talked candidly about playing a variety of roles on the big screen. In films like Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), Udta Punjab (2016), and of course, the controversial Kabir Singh (2019), Shahid has a history of taking on difficult roles. Shahid acknowledged that these characters have nothing to do with his own self, but he did speculate that there might be some Kabir Singh in him.

(Also read:Must read! Shahid Kapoor opens up about the risk behind 'Farzi'; Faced questions on his OTT debut

“The idea is to be part of stories, to play different characters who represent different aspects of human behaviour, of society, people who are from different backgrounds, whose brain and heart work differently, who look different and speak different. I will always chase that,” Shahid said at the Forbes India Leadership Awards recently.

“I wouldn’t say a romantic hero is like me and Kabir is not like me. There is a little crazy inside me somewhere, so that Kabir is existing within me, deep down. Those crazy streaks are there within me as an actor, so I chase complex characters,” he added.

Shahid was often associated with the chocolate boy tag. The actor began his career with Ishq Vishq, essaying the perfect boy next door. He went on to play similar roles in years to come before he broke his streak with Kaminey, Haider and other such roles.

Then Shahid made his return this year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, bringing his adorable guy next door feel with him. He portrayed a tech engineer who develops feelings for a robot. Kriti Sanon played the part to perfection. The movie got positive reviews when it first came out and has performed well at the box office. According to a popular news portal, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has made Rs 77.66 cr. in India as of right now.

(Also read: Shahid Kapoor talks about outsiders not being accepted in Bollywood easily

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- News 18