Shahid Kapoor to be seen in an "action film" after 'Jersey'

26 Mar 2020 01:33 PM

MUMBAI: On an Instagram q&a session, actor Shahid revealed a few details about his upcoming projects. Apart from the cricket drama "Jersey", he said he would also be seen in an "action film".

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut opposite Amrita Rao in "Ishq Vishk" in 2003. Since then, they have co-starred in films like "Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!" (2005) and "Vivah" (2006). It's been a while since the two have shared screen space, and Shahid says he misses working with Amrita. When a fan asked Shahid about his experience working with Amrita, he said: " Amrita is a special co-star. I miss working with her. She is a wonderful actor."

The interactive online session did not end here. Shahid also answered questions about his film "Haider" in which he shaved his hair off.

When a fan asked him what his biggest lesson from 'Haider' was, Shahid quipped: "Sar mundvao to bal wapas aane mein bahut time lagta hai (It's not easy to grow back hair sfter you've shaved your head)."

Tags Shahid Kapoor Instagram Amrita Rao Ishq Vishk Jersey Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi Vivah Haider

