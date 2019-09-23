News

Shahid Kapoor DEFENDS Kabir Singh by saying THIS

MUMBAI: The hot and handsome actor, Shahid Kapoor, who is known for films like Ishq Vishk and Jab We Met, has earned appreciation for his recent release, Kabir Singh. It stars him in the central role. Kiara Advani has been cast opposite him as Preeti. An official Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit film Arjun Reddy, the film managed to win the hearts of audience and do well at the box office.

However, a section of its viewers criticized and condemned the film for glorifying toxic masculinity. A lot of celebrities reacted to this and while some supported the film, many were against the portrayal of misogyny and toxic male lead role. Now, Shahid Kapoor has opened up about his film Kabir Singh at India Today Conclave. Defending the film, he said, “If you think cinema is an educational institution that you’re taught what you should or should not to do, that’s your choice. Cinema is meant to mirror life. It’s about representing the truth. It’s an adult film, for adults, who can distinguish between right and wrong. Are you telling me that Mr Bachchan is someone who taught people to be a thief? You know you’re going to watch a movie right, it’s fiction right?” Shahid also gave examples of other movies and scenes from those films. He said, “The film is about a flawed character. Preity (Kiara Advani) is a stronger character than Kabir. Kabir doesn’t know how to handle himself. Every Kabir needs a Preity in his life. No one brought up Baazigar, when SRK kills Shilpa Shetty. No one said anything about putting a commode seat on Sonam Kapoor’s neck in Sanju. Sab Kabir Singh ke peeche kyun pade hain?”

