Shahid Kapoor does not endorse Kabir Singh’s behaviour

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh turned out to be a massive hit, despite all the controversies surrounding it.

During a recent interaction, Shahid revealed that he does not endorse such behaviour in real-life. He addressed all the debates and criticism surrounding his film by revealing that the makers, in no way, forced the audience to believe that Kabir Singh is a good human being and he does only good things.

Further, Rani Mukerji, too, was quizzed about all the controversies that Kabir Singh sparked. The Mardaani 2 actress, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, said how she has always been associated with films showing modern Indian women. Rani added that she promotes freedom of expression and how one can’t survive in the creative field if they don’t get that space. However, Rani staunchly believes that the actors should maintain a fine balance between ‘creative freedom and social responsibility’.

