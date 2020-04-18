Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter impressed by Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s cool ‘slo mo’ flip with dad Kunal Kemmu; watch

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu has shared a super cute video with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The actor is making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown by spending it with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya. While photos and videos of Inaaya leave the internet impressed, a recent video of the cute girl with her dad Kunal has impressed Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Kunal shares a great bond of friendship with Shahid and Ishaan and together, they have gone on biker trips. Often Shahid and Ishaan react to Kunal’s photos with his daughter Inaaya.

Once again, Shahid and Ishaan couldn’t stop gushing over the stunt performed by Kunal and Inaaya. Kunal took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen acing a cool ‘flip’ in slow motion with his daughter Inaaya. Inaaya too can be seen counting on her dad blindly and the cute video is sure to blow your mind. As soon as Inaaya lands perfectly, she is heard bursting into laughter and Kunal too seems to join her.

Seeing this cute video, Shahid and Ishaan couldn’t hold back and left adorable comments on it. Kunal captioned the video as, “Flipping into the weekend. #girlpower #toddlerpower.” Shahid was in awe of the daddy-daughter duo and he wrote, “What a move.” On the other hand, Ishaan left two comments. In one he called Inaaya and Kunal’s daddy-daughter moment ‘Precious’ and in the other, he left a heart-eye emoji.

Take a look.

