Shahid Kapoor opens up about feeling unaccepted in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently shared candid insights into his early days in the industry, revealing that he never felt truly accepted and was treated poorly by some. Speaking on a podcast with Neha Dhupia, Shahid opened up about his dislike for the concept of 'camps' in Bollywood and how he has learned to stand up to bullies.

Shahid recalled his school days in Mumbai, where he felt like an outsider due to his Delhi accent. He mentioned, "I was really badly treated for a very long time. Bahar waale ko aasani se accept nahi karte ye log, inko bada problem hota hai ke tum aa kaise gaye andar. So for many years you deal with that." This experience left a lasting impact on him, shaping his perspective on acceptance and inclusivity in the industry.

The actor emphasized the importance of being comfortable with others but highlighted that it shouldn't lead to excluding or demeaning others. He stated, "That doesn’t mean you diss other people or put other people down or you close the doors to other people. And I think that that’s something which does happen in this fraternity."

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Mira Rajput's wish links hubby to sun moon and universe

Shahid also shared how he used to hate being bullied when he was younger but has now learned to stand up for himself. He expressed, "Now, if you try to bully me, I will bully you right back. So I hate the bully, I bully the bully. This is no filter Shahid."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's recent film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. His wife, Mira Rajput, took to Instagram to praise the film and the performances of the leads, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. She described the film as a "complete laughter riot" and commended Shahid for his portrayal of the "OG Lover-Boy."

Shahid Kapoor's candid revelations shed light on the challenges faced by outsiders in Bollywood and the importance of inclusivity and acceptance in the industry.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor: Amazing! Quits smoking to set a healthy example for his daughter

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.