Shahid Kapoor opens up on his relationship with Mira and Vishal Bhardwaj

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Oct 2019 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor in a candid chat with Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha which streams on Saavn spoke about his relationship with Mira, acting and more.

On his relationship with Mira, Shahid said, “We could fight about anything and everything. We have very strong, different points of view and I think for the kind of person I am, I’m very happy that I have somebody like that. Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with it, but I know at a larger level, when I look at the bigger picture, I know that she’s really good for me. I’m guessing I’m also good for her because we always tend to tell each other the part that were not seeing ourselves. Like when I’m in a certain situation and dealing with it a certain way, her natural and honest reaction would probably be very different. She would be like, if I was in your place, I would deal with it very differently. And although sometimes that’s very painful because you just want somebody to understand how you’re feeling, but if you want to get out of a situation, I think good advice and a different perspective is more relevant from a pragmatic standpoint. From an emotional standpoint, you might feel like a little more needy but I feel like Mira is always able to give me another perspective.”

Speaking about his sexy body, he said, “It’s not always like that, you know, I want to let everybody know that I don’t look like that round the year. Like right now I’m struggling to get to my best.”

When asked who, according to him, is the better director: Vishal Bhardwaj or Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shahid said, “For me, Vishal Bhardwaj. But I think they both are brilliant in their own spaces but as an actor I think I have been able to achieve more with Vishal Bhardwaj and I think we have been able to collaborate more on roles which had more merit but I have great respect for Sanjay Sir.”

