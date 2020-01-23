Shahid Kapoor resumes shoot of Jersey

MUMBAI: After delivering an exceptional performance in Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is all set to deliver another master piece with Jersey. The movie is an official remake of the South movie with the same name.

Eleven days after Shahid Kapoor grabbed headlines for his injury on the sets of his upcoming film Jersey, the actor is back in action and has resumed work. Shahid was hit by a ball on his lower lip during field practice for Jersey in Chandigarh on January 11, causing an injury.

On Wednesday morning, Shahid was spotted travelling back to the city.

Shahid took to Instagram to share a boomerang video and a photo of himself with his fans.

The text on the clip reads, 'Heading back to shoot for Jersey'.

This is followed by a picture where the actor's lower lip seems to be healing. Shahid wrote, 'Thank you all for your wishes. The torn lip is still a bit raw but doesn't show much now. So back on set.'

Shahid was earlier papped at the airport after the injury on January 12. He was seen covering his lower face with a mask so as not to show the wound. The actor was accompanying his wife Mira Rajput, who had rushed to see him in Mohali after hearing the news.

As per sources, Shahid was immediately taken for treatment after the injury. Shahid was rehearsing when a ball unexpectedly hit him on the lower lip and he started bleeding. The injury was a deep cut, and Shahid had to get 13 stitches on his bruised lip.

Shahid has stepped into the shoes of Telugu actor Nani in the Hindi remake of the Telugu version. The actor had begun preparing for Jersey in November last year. Shahid has been sharing glimpses of his preparation on Instagram since then.