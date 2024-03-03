Shahid Kapoor reveals he had to apologize to wife Mira Rajput after birth of his daughter Misha\

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution. The actor who is known for his finest performances in different movies has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the new pictures and posts of the actor. His films like Haider and Kabir Khan shows us his versatility.

While his professional life has been going great, his personal life is nothing short of a fairytale as well. He is married to the beautiful Mira Rajput.The couple have two wonderful children Misha and Zain.

The actor surprisingly said that while he was super excited when his daughter Misha was born what he did next will surprise you. He said, “I was so happy, and then I was so scared because it was a daughter. And having a girl makes you feel so like ‘oh god’ because I had just gotten married and the first thing, I did was I called Mira’s father and said, ‘Dad, if I did anything to trouble you in the shaadi then I am really sorry.”

He added, “Because now that I have just understood that I have a daughter and one day, she will get married and some guy will be with her. At that moment the next 30 years flashed in front of me.’

He added how Misha’s birth brought a world of change in him, “It’s amazing. Having a daughter is very special. Both me and Mira wanted a daughter. Now I am fully domesticated. Pehle main thoda ‘bhow bhow’ karta tha, but now I am fully domesticated.’

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon

