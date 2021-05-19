Shahid Kapoor’s next is a thriller, Directed by Sujoy Ghosh?, READ MORE

MUMBAI: One of the finest actors of Bollywood is Shahid Kapoor, the actor is now rolling now following the success of his film Kabir Singh and Padmaavat. As the actor’s Diwali release Jersey, which is the official remake of a Telugu film of the same name, is keenly awaited, he has reportedly signed a film with Kahaani and Badla director, Sujoy Ghosh. Scroll down to know more.

Shahid has recently wrapped up the sports drama and moved on to work with director duo, Raj and DK’s web series, which is reported to be released on Amazon Prime Video. The actor was in Goa from February to April to shoot for the web series.

Before even calling it a scheduled wrap, Shahid Kapoor is all set to team up with Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh’s next film. As per the sources Shahid and Sujoy have been speaking about a potential collaboration for a while now and things seem to have fallen in place. Shahid has liked a script and if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors this year itself.

While not many details of the film are revealed yet, it is expected that Shahid’s film will be a thriller going by Sujoy’s track record. The actor has yet another film in his kitty and he will commence with the filming after completing Sujoy Gosh’s film. Shahid is flooded with multiple offers, and he is being extremely careful about the scripts that he is associating himself with. While the actor wants to do commercial stuff, he is careful that it doesn’t belong to the run-of-the-mill world. After wrapping up the Sujoy Ghosh film, he is expected to move onto the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed Karna, which is an epic produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

ALSO READ – (Neha Sharma surely knows how to make her 'tea time' look HOT!)

It is also worth pointing out that the exact dates of the shoot are not yet revealed and it may even vary depending upon the COVID-19 situation in the country. Apart from Jersey, Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna, Shahid Kapoor has been receiving a lot of film offers from several directors including Karan Johar.

However, Shahid reportedly had refused the offers as he wasn’t happy with some of the stuff coming his way. If reports are to be believed then, the actor is in talks to portray the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a film produced by Ashwin Varde. He is yet to give his nod as he still awaits the final draft of the script.

SOURCE – KOIMOI

ALSO READ – (Jr NTR requests fans to not celebrate his birthday amidst pandemic on May 20)