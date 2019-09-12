Shahid Kapoor’s sweet wish for brother Ishaan Khatter as he starts shooting for Khaali Peeli

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is super happy as his brother Ishaan Khatter gears up for his new project. Ishaan, who was seen in Dhadak, will start working for Khaali Peeli.

Yesterday, Ishaan took to social media to formally announce that Khaali Peeli, which will see him share screen space with SOTY2 star Ananya Panday, has gone on floors. Soon after, Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor left a sweet comment for his little brother as he wrote, “Alright guys, tuning in! (And out of Instagram for now).” Soon after, Shahid left a comment on Ishaan’s post, congratulating him for this new venture as he wrote, “All the best #teamkhaalipeeli. Kill it Ishaan. I’m sure you will make us proud.”

Ishaan and Ananya have started the shoot of Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli and the film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and is said to be a romantic film. According to the reports, Khaali Peeli is a love story of a guy and a girl who meet each other at night and things unravel after that. The makers had dropped the first look of Khaali Peeli on 28 August, in which Ishaan and Ananya were posing against the backdrop of a taxi.