Shahid Kapoor to Set the Dance Floor Ablaze in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's First Song

After creating a buzz with the sizzling first look and title announcement of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor is all set to captivate audiences with his mesmerizing dance moves in the film's first song.
MUMBAI : Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for a spectacular dance comeback in the first song of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, releasing on February 9, 2024, promises an electrifying performance from Shahid, who showcases his impeccable dance moves after almost a decade. 

The first song's poster unveils Shahid Kapoor's dapper avatar in an all-black ensemble, setting the stage for an electrifying performance. Shahid's pose in the poster suggests a treat for fans who have eagerly awaited his return to full dance mode. Widely recognized as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, Shahid's comeback to the dance floor adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming film.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Shahid Kapoor opposite Kriti Sanon for the first time, adding a fresh and exciting dynamic to the film. Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, the Maddock Films production is helmed by producers Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Scheduled for release on February 9, 2024, the film promises to be the biggest romantic entertainer leading up to Valentine's Day.

Fans can anticipate an enthralling cinematic experience as Shahid Kapoor takes centre stage with his unparalleled dance prowess in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's first song.

