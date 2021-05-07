Shahid Kapoor thought this about Mira Kapoor when he met her for first time

MUMBAI: Bollywood one of the most loved couples are no doubt Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, the duo are the perfect example of love and companionship, with their every post dene ever fails to impress the fans and give them major couple goals to follow. The fans also never fail to express their love towards the couple and keep on sharing their post on social media.

But did you know about Shahid Kapoor and Mira thought about each other when they first met in the year 2014, while interacting with the media Actor Shahid Kapoor said he thought the conversation with het would not even last for 15 minutes, but how they landed up talking for non stop 7 hours.

Shahid Kapoor quoted, “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?”

On the other hand Mira Kapoor said, “I’ve never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are…not for who others think we are,”

Kapoor and Mira tied the knot in the year 2015.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Jersey.

