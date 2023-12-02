Shahid Kapoor: Vijay Sethupathi is very childlike and innocent

MUMBAI:Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his show 'Farzi', worked with south sensation Vijay Sethupathi for the first time and he shared that he found him to be extremely innocent.

Talking about Vijay, Shahid said on IMDb Original 'Burning Questions': "He is very childlike and innocent in the way he comes across. There is a lot of integrity to him as an actor, and he is also unpredictable as an actor. He's a pure artist; you can just sense it when you work with him. That's the biggest compliment you can give anybody. It was a pleasure working with him."

With Farzi streaming in a few days from now, Shahid said, "I am very happy with the show. It takes away a lot of nervousness when you feel satisfied with what you've done. I feel very happy with the way it's turned out and am excited to share it with people. It's my first time on a digital platform, and I'm excited to see how people respond to that."

Shahid made his debut in the Hindi film industry 20 years ago.

When asked how he deals with adversity, he shared some words of wisdom. "Adversity is challenging, but when you are challenged, you become a better version of yourself, so it's an opportunity." About his biggest challenge till date, he said, "People Management. I think it's more challenging than what I do."

On the one film he wants everyone to see, Shahid spoke about a classic. "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a film I'd want everyone to see. It had dad (Pankaj Kapur), Naseer uncle, Satish Kaushik ji and some fantastic actors. I don't know how many people have seen it. It even had Vidhu Vinod Chopra as an actor."

"They were all a bunch of friends who came together and made it. Kundan Shah directed it. It's one of the funniest films I have seen. It can make me laugh anytime. If you want to have a fun time, just watch it, it's great!"

He also revealed that 'Dunki' is the movie he is looking forward to watching in 2023, as it brings together Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani.

SOURCE-IANS