Shahid: Salman, Aishwarya, Ajay would click as 'Padmaavat' cast

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Oct 2019 06:20 PM

Actor Shahid Kapoor says the "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" trio of Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn would work well in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat".

Asked who would he recast as the three leads of "Padmaavat", Shahid said: "Actually, the cast of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' would work well for that film as well."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" is based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's poem "Padmavat". It stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Shahid as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati.

The actor expressed his views in an episode of Neha Dhupia's "#NoFilterNeha Season 4".

He also gave a relationship advice to Priyanka Chopra and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas.

"Understand each other's backgrounds as well as you can, because you're from very different backgrounds," he said.

What about relationship advice for his brother Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor?

"Balance work and personal space," he said.

(Source: IANS)

