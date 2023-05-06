Shahid says he only had 'two spoons, one plate' when wife Mira moved in with him

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bloody Daddy', has revealed he only had "two spoons and one plate" when Mira Rajput moved in after they tied the knot back in 2015.

He shared that he and Mira both decide the interiors of their house.

The actor told Instant Bollywood: "When we got married, I had just shifted into a house and so Mira came into that house and she complained a lot about it. She said you have only two spoons and one plate in this house. How do you even live? I said 'I live alone, how do you want me to live'?"

He further mentioned: "She said we don't even have a set. What if guests come, how do you serve people? I said 'I don't know, we order out.' So now that we have a new house, we could make it the way she wanted it to be and she was happy. It is a house which is made for the family and so both of us have worked towards it (sic)."

Shahid and Mira will complete 8 years of marital bliss in July this year.

SOURCE:IANS