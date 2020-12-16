Shahid wraps up 'Jersey': Here's to my best filmmaking experience yet

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor has finished shooting for the upcoming film Jersey. He says it is unbelievable how the crew shot for 47 days during Covid-19.



Shahid posted a picture on Instagram where his back is towards the camera and he is looking out at a cricket stadium.



Along with the picture he wrote: "It's a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It's nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing."



He added: "Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it.



"As we all fight through this pandemic. Let's always remember. This shall pass too. Here's to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here's to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @[email protected] @[email protected] srivenkateswaracreations."



The sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.



The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.