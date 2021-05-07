Shahrukh Khan's kids did not see the real ending of the movie Kal Ho Na Ho

MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan's one of the most love movie is Kal Ho Na Ho, the movie directed by Nikhil Advani was usually loved by the fans all over for its amazing story telling solid screenplay and some great performances, the movie was also love for its great music and song, Shahrukh Khan was loved as Aman Mathur in the movie and surely the actor made us cry towards the climax when his character died.The Badshah of Bollywood did not want his kids to see him die even if it was in the movies, so his friend Karan Johar came up with a solution, he made a special cut version of the film for Aryan and Suhana where the character of Aman flies away.ALSO READ – (Dhoni's wife Sakshi gave her real wedding dress to actress Kiara Advani for MS Dhoni: Thr Untold Story!)Revealing this the actor has also tweeted about the same where here wrote, " never shown the ending of Kal Ho Na Ho to my kids, Karan made a special edit, where the movie ends before I fly away"Well what are your views on this special gesture of Karan Johar towards Shahrukh Khan do let us know in the comments section below.Released in the year 2003 Kal Ho Na Ho also had Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan along with Shahrukh Khan.For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.ALSO READ – (Check out this rare throwback picture of Alia Bhatt’s grandmother Shirin Mohammad Ali)