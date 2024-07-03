Shaitaan: Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan need to be careful with certain factors that can affect the movie business

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer has got mixed to negative response from the fans all over the internet as many people are saying that there is nothing new in the content as it is the remake of the Gujarati popular movie Vash.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow on 8th March but before that today let us have a look at the list of factors from which the movie has to be very careful which can damage and effect the collections of the movies.

Low Buzz

Unfortunately we can see zero buzz of the movie Shaitaan all over social media. There are very few people who are talking about the movie. Also, looking at the pre-release advance ticket sales, it is quite average, which can definitely impact and affect the opening and the collections of the movie.

Remakes getting flop

Recently we have seen a string of remakes getting flopped at the box office of India. How can we forget movies like Shehzada, Bachhchan Paandey, Bholaa, and many others which flopped at box office because the original version of these movies were very much popular and easily available for the movie watchers! Unfortunately, the same case is for the movie Shaitaan.

Also read-Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer granted U/A Certification by CBFC, Alongside 4 recommended modifications

Vash is popular and seen by all

Movie Vash that has some amazing star cast like Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Niilam Paanchal is very much popular not only in Gujarati cinema but also in the north. The movie has made a solid mark and majority of the people have seen the movie, majority of people must have seen the movie and they won't be having anything new to explore with the movie Shaitaan.

Comparison

For the one who will see the movie Vash will definitely draw comparison and many times we see the original is much better than the remake and the same could be the case in the movie Shaitaan.

Well, these are the factors and elements which may act as dangerous points that can damage and effect the overall run and the collection of the movie. What are your views on these points and elements and are you excited for the movie Shaitaan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and others’ fees for the movie