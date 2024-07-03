Shaitaan: Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan starrer needs to be careful with these factors that can affect the business

Movie Shaitaan is all set to hit the big screen tomorrow and today let us have a look at the points from which the movie has to be very careful to have a good business
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 18:16
movie_image: 
Ajay Devgan

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer has got mixed to negative response from the fans all over the internet, as many people are saying that what is the new in the content as it is the remake of the Gujarati popular movie Vash.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen tomorrow on 8th March but before that today let us have a look at the list of factors from which the movie has to be very carefully which can damage and effect the collection of movies.

Low Buzz

Unfortunately we can see zero buzz of the movie Shaitaan all over the social media, there are very few handful of people who are talking about the movie, also looking at the pre release advance ticket selling, it is very much average, which can definitely impact and effect the opening and the collection of the movie.

Remakes getting flopped

Recently we have seen line of remakes getting flopped at the box office of India, how we can forget movies like Shehzada, Bachhchan Paandey, Bholaa, and many others which were flopped at box office because, the original version of these movies were very much popular and easily available for the movie watchers, unfortunately the same is for the movie Shaitaan.

Also read-Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer granted U/A Certification by CBFC, Alongside 4 recommended modifications

Vash is popular and seen by all

Movie Vash that has some amazing star cast like Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Niilam Paanchal is very much popular not only in Gujarati cinema but also at the north, the movie has made a solid mark and majority of the people have seen the movie, majority of people must have seen the movie and they won't be having anything new to explore with the movie Shaitaan.

Comparison

For the one who will see the movie Vash will definitely draw a line of comparison and many times we see the original is much better than the remakes and the same can be the case in the movie Shaitaan.

Well, these are the factors and elements which may act as dangerous points that can damage and effect the overall run and the collection of the movie. What are your views on these points and elements and are you excited for the movie Shaitaan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and others’ fees for the movie

 

Shaitaan Ajay Devgn R. Madhavan Janki Bodiwala Jyotika Palak Lalwani Anngad Raaj Manoj Anand Hiten Patel Richa Prakash Roshni Kaur Kishore Bhatt Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 18:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
MUMBAI : Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire directed by Prashanth Neel one of the biggest films of last year...
Tamanna Bhatia reveals her all time favourite fashion icon
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses of all time is Tamanna Bhatia, over the time with her...
After the roaring response to the trailer of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar: The Naxal Story, netizens trend #BastarOn15March at No.1!
MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has been dropped huge excitement has been witnessed among...
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan starrer needs to be careful with these factors that can affect the business
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer...
Don 3: Ranveer Singh’s look from the movie revealed?
MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his power packed...
Aangan Aapno Ka: Ayushi Khurana shares her experience shooting for the show; says ‘Pallavi has a lot of patience and that is what I love about her” - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Sony SAB show Aangan Aapno Ka has managed to impress the audience with its family drama and how it relates to...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Prabhas
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Tamanna
Tamanna Bhatia reveals her all time favourite fashion icon
The Naxal Story
After the roaring response to the trailer of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar: The Naxal Story, netizens trend #BastarOn15March at No.1!
Ranveer
Don 3: Ranveer Singh’s look from the movie revealed?
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh drives home in a Rs 3.15 Crores Luxury sports car post Ambani pre-wedding bash
Ajay Devgn
Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Zubaan Kesri ads look far more interesting than this entire film