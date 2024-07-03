Shaitaan: Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan starrer needs to be careful with these factors that can affect the business

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer has got mixed to negative response from the fans all over the internet, as many people are saying that what is the new in the content as it is the remake of the Gujarati popular movie Vash.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen tomorrow on 8th March but before that today let us have a look at the list of factors from which the movie has to be very carefully which can damage and effect the collection of movies.

Low Buzz

Unfortunately we can see zero buzz of the movie Shaitaan all over the social media, there are very few handful of people who are talking about the movie, also looking at the pre release advance ticket selling, it is very much average, which can definitely impact and effect the opening and the collection of the movie.

Remakes getting flopped

Recently we have seen line of remakes getting flopped at the box office of India, how we can forget movies like Shehzada, Bachhchan Paandey, Bholaa, and many others which were flopped at box office because, the original version of these movies were very much popular and easily available for the movie watchers, unfortunately the same is for the movie Shaitaan.

Vash is popular and seen by all

Movie Vash that has some amazing star cast like Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Niilam Paanchal is very much popular not only in Gujarati cinema but also at the north, the movie has made a solid mark and majority of the people have seen the movie, majority of people must have seen the movie and they won't be having anything new to explore with the movie Shaitaan.

Comparison

For the one who will see the movie Vash will definitely draw a line of comparison and many times we see the original is much better than the remakes and the same can be the case in the movie Shaitaan.

Well, these are the factors and elements which may act as dangerous points that can damage and effect the overall run and the collection of the movie. What are your views on these points and elements and are you excited for the movie Shaitaan, do let us know in the comment section below.

