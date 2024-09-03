Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer missed on the following factors

Movie Shaitaan has finally hit the big screens and it is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans all over, today let us have a look at the elements which were missing from the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 18:42
movie_image: 
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI :Movie Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, while the trailer has got a big Thumbs Up from the audience all over not only because it has some great actors like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Jyotika but also because the original movie Vash is one of the most popular movies from the Gujarati cinema.

Yesterday on 8th March the movie hit the big screens and it opened to mixed to positive response from the fans all over the internet, there are many people who are praising the different aspects of the movie but there are many who spoke about the things and elements which were missing from the movie, having said that, today let us have a look at these points.

Weak writing

Movie Shaitaan is the target of weak writing, even though plot and the premise is very gripping, the writing of the movie is very weak, the screenplay of the movie is strictly decent, there are many moments where the movies looking little stretched and dragged

Less of thrill and tension

If you have seen the original movie Vash, the movie has more gripping tension, thrill and suspense. Also the crafting of the suspense is good in Vash, and the gripping scenes are very interesting and definitely in it never allows your attention level to go down, but unfortunately the amount of thrill and tension we see in the movie Shaitaan is less and the movie was looking little dragged in between.

Weak climax

Even though the movie is getting a thumbs up from the fans all over the internet, there are many people who are expressing their disappointment with the climax of the movie, according to the comments which are floating all over the internet, the climax of the movie should have been more powerful looking at the context and the premise of the movie.

Also read-Shaitaan: Jyotika reveals the ‘Important Reason’ why she chose to play a mother’s role in the Ajay Devgn starrer

Less of actor Ajay Devgn

There are many people who are saying that unfortunately they got to see less of the actor Ajay Devgn. Being the hero of the movie and the family man who is trying to save his daughter and family, he had very little to offer throughout the movie other than the climax.

Well these are points which are the subject of conversation with regards to the movie Shaitaan. What are your views on these points and how did you like the movie Shaitaan? Do let as no in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan serve up the spooks in bits and pieces

 

Shaitaan Shaitaan review Ajay Devgn R. Madhavan Janki Bodiwala Jyotika Vash Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 18:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Miss World contestants walk in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ costumes with the cast on the global stage to launch the first song ‘Sakal Ban’ from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix series
MUMBAI: The 13 winners of the fast-track talent round at Miss World 2024 walked the ramp along with the cast of...
Trending News Today: From Elvish Yadav speaking about the violence to Arjun Bijlani health update-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Monisha plots to push RV and Purvi away from each other
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episodes of ZEE TV's KumKum Bhagya, viewers can expect more high-voltage drama in Purvi's...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira and Armaan argue, latter reminds her that they are legally married
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Before Shaitaan, here are times when Ajay Devgn became saviour for his on-screen daughters
MUMBAI: An actor like Ajay Devgn needs no introduction as he has given a lot to the Hindi film industry and has been...
Yodha: Here’s the new action promo of the movie that you shouldn’t miss
MUMBAI: Since the time of its announcement, Sidharth Malhotra fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie ‘...
Recent Stories
Elvish
Trending News Today: From Elvish Yadav speaking about the violence to Arjun Bijlani health update-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Elvish
Trending News Today: From Elvish Yadav speaking about the violence to Arjun Bijlani health update-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Shaitaan
Before Shaitaan, here are times when Ajay Devgn became saviour for his on-screen daughters
Yodha
Yodha: Here’s the new action promo of the movie that you shouldn’t miss
Shaitaan
Shaitaan weekend predictions: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer might see 20% growth
Akshay
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff
Radhika
Radhika Merchant adorably wishes Ranveer Singh in Gujarati for soon embracing fatherhood; WATCH VIDEO