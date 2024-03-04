Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer is single handedly dominating the new releases

MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan is getting a lot of love from the fans all over the nation, the movie which is the official remake of the Gujarati popular movie Vash is getting a lot of love from the fans for some great performances coming from the side of every actor and also for some great storytelling.

The movie that has Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie was released on 8th March and it opened to some strong responses not only from the fans and audience but also from the critics all over the nation. The movie was immensely loved by the fans, we have seen that the movie till today has collected around 150 crore net in India and has crossed the mark of 200 crore at the global level.

We have also seen movies like Yodha and Bastar The Naxal Story coming after the movie Shaitaan and was rejected by the fans and audience, movie Yodha that has Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani got some mixed to positive response from the fans but we have seen the movie failed to grab more footfalls, on the other hand movie Bastar The Naxal Story that has Adah Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma,Subrat Dutta, Raima Sen was clearly rejected by the fans all over the nation.

Later, in the following week we have seen the movie Madgaon Express that has Nora Fatehi, Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam which got of mixed to positive response from the fans all over the internet but the movie is struggling with regards to the collection at the box office. We have also seen the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande got a lot of appreciation from the fans for the performance of the actor but unfortunately it failed to create the mark at the box office in terms of collection.

In short the movie which has come after the movie Shaitaan is literally struggling at the box office, apart from the movie Crew. Definitely we can say that the movie Shaitaan was dominating the box office for almost 3 weeks and till today when we see the collection of the movie it is continuously surprising every one and we are waiting to see what can be the lifetime collection of the movie.

